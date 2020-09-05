Mírale la cara a Jesús: así sería el rostro,  según la obra de un artista digital

El fotógrafo se volvió reconocido internacionalmente debido a los trabajos en los que recreó las caras del rey David, Vincent Van Gogh, Napoleón y varias figuras célebres de la historia, aunque Jesús fue una de sus obras más recientes.
I don't think I have posted this version on Instagram so for everyone interested here is a little info on the process of constructing it: I have been a professional photographer for the last 14 years but I have a background in Computer Generated images and Special Effects. A little over a year ago I stumbled upon the #artificialintelligence #Artbreeder software (formerly Ganbreeder) which utilizes a neural network trained on photographs and paintings of thousands human faces. This application makes it possible to combine multiple sources of faces and merge them in a synthesized version, guided by the artistic decisions of the user. I use it to create historical and fictional characters. When I was playing around with several cultural depictions of Jesus of Nazareth of Byzantine and Renaissance origin including Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi", and the Turin Shroud. Tweaking the ethnicity to a more convincing Middle-Eastern face. I was happy with the result as a representation of a collective cultural depiction but at the same time I felt it lacked any historical accuracy. So I changed the hair and beard to a more credible length and style for the time and region and I brought in elements found in some #Fayum mummy portraits, pushing the renaissance art to the background. The result is a artistic impression of how this man could have looked, more than it is a scientific search for an exact likeness.
Sobre su trabajo, el fotógrafo utilizó su cuenta de Instagram y explicó: "He sido fotógrafo profesional durante los últimos 14 años, pero tengo experiencia en imágenes generadas por computadora y efectos especiales. Hace poco más de un año me topé con el software #artificialintelligence #Artbreeder que utiliza una red neuronal entrenada en fotografías y pinturas de miles de rostros humanos. Esta aplicación permite combinar múltiples fuentes de rostros y fusionarlas en una versión sintetizada, guiada por las decisiones artísticas del usuario".
En tanto, sobre la réplica del rostro de Cristo, escribió: "Usé esta tecnología para crear personajes históricos y de ficción, también cuando estaba jugando con varias representaciones culturales de Jesús de Nazareth de origen bizantino y renacentista, incluido el 'Salvator Mundi' de Leonardo da Vinci y la Sábana Santa de Turín".
Y agregó: "Estaba feliz con el resultado como una representación cultural colectiva, pero al mismo tiempo sentí que carecía de precisión histórica. Así que cambié el cabello y la barba hacia una longitud y estilo más creíbles para la época y la región, y traje elementos que se encuentran en algunos retratos de momias de Fayum, empujando el arte renacentista a un segundo plano. El resultado es una impresión artística de cómo podría haberse visto este hombre, más que una búsqueda científica de una semejanza exacta".
Uterwijk usa un software llamado Artbreeder. Ya hay varias herramientas capaces de crear rostros creíbles con calidad fotográfica de personas que, en realidad, no existen; incluso algunos solo necesitan unos bocetos sencillos. Aquí, en cambio, Uterwijk intenta recuperar el rostro original que inspiró una pintura o escultura.
Artbreeder es un software gratis al que se educa con diferentes imágenes (Uterwijk usó pinturas y fotos de las esculturas) para enseñarle el aspecto genérico de un rostro, y luego el sistema usa redes generativas antagónicas (GAN), un sistema que hace que dos algoritmos compitan entre sí en múltiples iteraciones para ir afinando el realismo de la imagen que intentan generar.
Fuente: La Nación